NTA NEET 2022: Registration date extended till May 15, check steps to apply, documents required, direct link

The last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The latest notification states that the last date to apply for NEET 2022 is moved from May 6 to May 15, 2022.

This has been done because Armed Forces Medical Colleges have decided to use NEET for admission to BSc Nursing courses. Candidates can apply for the test on neet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17.

The exam will be conducted in a pen and paper-based format in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be of 200 minutes and will consist of 200 questions.

NTA NEET 2022: Steps to apply at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'Registrations for NEET-UG 2022' link.

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the required registration fee.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

NTA NEET 2022: Application fee

General category - Fees have been increased to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,500

For candidates from outside India - Fees hiked to Rs 8,500 from Rs 7,500

EWS/OBC/NCL - Rs 1,500, and for SC/ST - Rs 800.

NTA NEET 2022: Documents required for registration

Scanned copy of passport size photo (10 KB and 200 KB in size

Postcard size photo)

Scan of your signature (between 4 KB and 30 KB in size).

Left and Right-hand fingers and thumb impressions

Class 10 pass certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

It is important to note that the recent photo should be colour or black and white with 80 percent face (without mask) visible including ears (white background).