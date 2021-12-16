NTA NEET 2022 likely to be conducted in June - Check syllabus, eligibility, exam pattern

National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the registration date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) soon. According to media reports, NTA NEET 2022 exam is likely to be conducted in June 2022. However, there is no official confirmation yet. NTA NEET 2022 exam date and any announcement in this regard will be made officially on NTA's official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) holds the NEET entrance exam for MBBS, AYUSH, veterinary and nursing courses at different colleges across the country. NEET entrance exam is the largest undergraduate medical entrance examination conducted in India in pen and paper mode.

NTA NEET 2022: Tentative schedule

NTA NEET 2022 registration: Likely after January 2022

NTA NEET Admit Card 2022: likely in April 2022

NTA NEET 2022 Exam: Likely in June 2022

NEET 2022: Syllabus, Exam Pattern

According to Health Ministry, NEET 2022 entrance exam syllabus will remain unchanged and will be based on class 11 and 12-course curriculum of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The NEET 2022 entrance exam eligibility criteria include age requirement, educational qualification, subjects studied in Class 12, the status of the qualifying exam and category.

Minimum age requirement: Candidates appearing for NEET 2022 entrance exam must have completed a minimum of 17 years of age at the time of admission as of 31 December 2022.

Nationality: As per the NEET 2022 eligibility criteria, aspirants have to be Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), or Foreign Nationals.

Educational qualifications: Candidates who have either completed or are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to appear in NEET-UG 2022.

Subjects studied: Aspirants will have to study physics, chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board.

Minimum marks required: Candidates must secure at least 50% marks in physics, chemistry, and biology combined in the 10+2 qualifying exam. For SC, ST, OBC-NCL category candidates the minimum marks required are 40%.

NEET 2022 exam pattern

Candidates are required to be familiar with the NEET exam pattern 2022. The NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam is divided into 3 sections - physics, chemistry, and biology.