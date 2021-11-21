NTA NEET 2022 entrance exam date, eligiblity, educational qualification, syllabus, exam pattern - Latest updates

NEET 2022 latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) holds the NEET entrance exam for MBBS, AYUSH, veterinary and nursing courses at different colleges across the country. NEET entrance exam is largest undergraduate medical entrance examination conducted in the India in pen and paper mode. The NTA is yet to announce the NEET 2022 exam date and any announcement in this regard will be made officially on NTA's official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

In the NEET entrance exam, questions are asked MCQs from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology based on class 11 and 12 syllabi. Usually, NEET entrance exam is held on the first Sunday of May and it is expected that registration for NEET 2022 entrance exam would start in December 2021.

Notably, NEET entrance exam is the single entrance test conducted for admission to medical, veterinary , and nursing courses at undergraduate level. The candidates can use the score of NEET to get admission at medical colleges across the country.

NEET 2022 Exam Dates

The NTA is yet to make any annoncement about NEET 2022 entrance exam date and the official schedule of NEET 2022 will be released by NTA only. Interested candidates must check monitor the NTA's website regularly for latest updates.

NEET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The NEET 2022 entrance exam eligibility criteria include age requirement, educational qualification, subjects studied in Class 12, status of the qualifying exam and category.

Minimum age requirement: Candidates appearing for NEET 2022 entrance exam must have completed a minimum of 17 years of age at the time of admission as of 31 December 2022.

Nationality: As per the NEET 2022 eligibility criteria, aspirants have to be Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), or Foreign Nationals.

Educational qualifications: Candidates who have either completed or are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to appear in NEET-UG 2022.

Subjects studied: Aspirants will have to study physics, chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board.

Minimum marks required: Candidates must secure at least 50% marks in physics, chemistry, and biology combined in the 10+2 qualifying exam. For SC, ST, OBC-NCL category candidates the minimum marks required are 40%.

NEET Application Form 2022

NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in. It is expected that NEET application form will be released in December 2021.

Documents required for NEET 2022 application form

Aadhaar card, ration card, bank account passbook, passport, or any other government photo ID card.

NEET 2022 exam pattern

Candidates are required to be be familiar with the NEET exam pattern 2022. The NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam is divided into 3 sections - physics, chemistry, and biology.

NEET syllabus 2022

According to Health Ministry, NEET 2022 entrance exam syllabus will remain unchanged and will be based on class 11 and 12-course curriculum of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.