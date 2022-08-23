Search icon
NTA NEET 2022 Answer Key expected today by 7 pm at neet.nta.nic.in, check details

More than 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET 2022 Exam for undergraduate medical and dental admissions on July 17, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Answer Key is scheduled to release soon. Reports state that the National Testing Agency, NTA will release the NEET answer keys today - August 23, 2022. The provisional answer key would be released by 7 pm today at www.neet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA is yet to release any circular or official notice regarding the NEET 2022 Result and Answer Key. For the unversed, more than 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET 2022 Exam for undergraduate medical and dental admissions on July 17, 2022. 

Experts have also said that the MCC would start the counselling session from September 1 for postgraduate courses. NMC has also asked medical colleges who wish to register for their UG MBBS course to do so latest by August 31. NMC guidelines state that the NEET UG 2022 Result must be released latest by August 31.

With no answer yet about the release date or time of the Answer Key, there is some unrest among students as they are still waiting for further updates to better plan their timelines. 

According to a report in Times Now, NTA officials have said that the NEET Results will be out within 1 week of the answer key release. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for all the latest updates.

