NTA NEET 2021: Will aspirants get multiple attempts in a year? National Testing Agency has THIS to say

After the Education Ministry announced that the engineering entrance JEE Main 2021 candidates will be offered four chances a year to clear the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now clarified that the same is under "active consideration" for medical entrance exam NTA NEET aspirants.

Speaking to India TV, Vineet Joshi, NTA Director-General said that the proposal is currently being discussed, however, it would not be applicable for this year.

For the unversed, for this year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) and NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 exams will be held on September 11 and 12 respectively, after getting repeatedly delayed amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Also read NTA JEE Mains 2021 result date to be announced SOON on jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Joshi also clarified that there would be no further postponement of the entrance examination this year, however, students have been provided with certain options to make things easier for candidates amid the pandemic.

Joshi said, "There are no changes in the exam pattern per se. In fact, certain options have been rolled out to help the students. This time, each subject will comprise of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will consist of 15 questions. Out of these 15, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same."

Before these changes were introduced, the entrance examination consisted of 180 questions - objective type (four options with one correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, comprising of Botany and Zoology.