NTA NEET 2021 on September 12, application process starts tomorrow - How to apply

The newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce NEET UG 2021 exam date. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country, informed Pradhan. Earlier, the medical entrance exam was scheduled to be held on August 1.

NEET 2021 application process

The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow (July 13) through the NTA websites. Interested candidates can register and fill form at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

How to fill NEET 2021 application form?

Candidates must fill the application form for NEET-UG 2021 carefully. Check the steps to register for NEET 2021 below.

1. After the commencement of the registration process, visit, the official website nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Login and fill NEET application form 2021.

3. Upload photograph, signature and other documents.

4. Pay NEET application fee.

5. Print confirmation page for future reference.

Documents required to fill NEET 2021 application form

— Scanned or e-copy of passport size photographs of the candidate

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

— Scanned image of e-version of left-hand thumb impression of the student

— Class 10th Certificate

Exam centres increased

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the number of exam centers and exam cities have been increased this year. “In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed.