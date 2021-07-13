NTA NEET 2021 exam online application to start TODAY: Documents required, websites to check

NTA NEET UG 2021 Exam: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021. The application process for the medical entrance exam will begin at 5 pm on Tuesday (July 13). Candidates should keep checking the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.nic.in and the official website of NEET UG 2021 at ntaneet.nic.in for updates.

In a series of tweets, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)."

Regarding the NEET UG 2021 Exam, the Union Education Minister further tweeted, "To ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020."

He also tweeted, "To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured."

The NEET-UG 2021 candidates must keep these documents handy for filling in the online application form:

1) Scanned image of the latest passport size photograph of the candidate

2) Scanned image of the candidate's postcard size photograph

3) Scanned image of the candidate's signature

4) Scanned image of the candidate's left hand thumb impression

5) Scanned image of Class 10 passing certificate

NTA NEET UG 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Log in with your details