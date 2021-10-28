NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: When, where, how to check your scorecard

With the Supreme Court’s nod to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021 candidates should keep an eye on the websites neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in, as the final answer can now be released anytime.

The preliminary answer key has already been released by the testing agency for NEET 2021 entrance exam. Aspirants were provided with a time window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key.

The NTA will soon release the final answer key and the NEET 2021 score card.

After the Supreme Court allowing it to go ahead and announce the NEET 2021 entrance exam result, NTA has still not confirmed the result date. The agency had told in court that the final result was ready to be declared. Therefore, candidates can expect the result soon. Earlier, the NEET 2021 entrance exam result was expected to be released around Diwali.

When the NEET 2021 result is declared, NTA will provide a category-wise merit list of All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Ministry of AYUSH. After NEET 2021 Entrance Exam, aspirants will have to undergo NEET counselling to get admissions in medical and dental colleges for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS courses. The NEET 2021 counselling session will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)