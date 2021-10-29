Headlines

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result expected TODAY: Check expected cut-off

Around 16 lakh students appeared for the NEET 2021 entrance exam which was conducted across the country on September 12 at 3,800 centres.

DNA Web Team

Oct 30, 2021

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result anytime soon with the Supreme Court taking cognizance of its plea and allowing it to release the NEET 2021 results.

The NEET entrance exam 2021 provisional answer key was released by the NTA on October 15 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. 

Notably, the minimum marks required to pass NEET 2021 entrance exam is 50 percentile, but it is to be needed that marks required to get admission into medical colleges keep on changing every year. According to experts, the cut-off for NEET 2021 entrance exam would be lower as compared to last year. In 2020, the cut-off scores for general category candidates were 720-147, while it was 146-113 for students belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and other backward classes.

Take a look at the previous five years category-wise NEET cut-offs for NEET -

NEET Cut-off scores 2020

General - 720-147

SC, ST, OBC - 146-113

General and PH - 146-129

OBC and PH - 128-113

SC and PH - 128-113

ST and PH - 128-113

NEET Cut-off scores 2019

General - 701-134

SC, ST, OBC - 133-107

General and PH - 133-120

ST and PH - 133-120

SC and PH - 133-120

OBC and PH - 133-120

NEET Cut-off scores 2018

General - 691-119

SC, ST, OBC - 118-96

General and PH - 118-107

ST and PH - 106-96

SC and PH - 106-96

OBC and PH - 106-96

NEET Cut-off scores 2017

General - 697-131

SC, ST, OBC - 130-107

General and PH - 130-118

OBC and PH - 130-107

SC and PH - 130-107

ST and PH - 130-107

NEET Cut-off scores 2016

General - 685 – 145

SC, ST, OBC - 678 – 118

General and PH - 474 – 131

OBC and PH - 510 – 118

SC and PH - 415 – 118

ST and PH - 339 – 118

After the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam result or scorecards, the candidates will have to check the cut-off scores. 

