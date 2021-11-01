NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result scorecard, answer key DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in - Check direct link

NEET 2021 entrance exam result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2021 result has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website.

NEET Result 2021 has been sent by the NTA to students on their email address. Candidates can check both the result and final answer key on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The link to check final answer key and result is now available on the NTA website.

16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET 2021 entrance exam.

Apart from the NEET 2021 entrance exam result and scorecard, NTA will also release the All India Rank list for candidates this year, including the marks and percentile scores of the top 50 rank holders.

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide below to check their results from the link on the official NTA NEET website.

NEET 2021 entrance exam Result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET-UG Results 2021'. (Once the NTA releases the result)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your result will appear

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.