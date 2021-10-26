NEET 2021 entrance exam result: NTA takes BIG step students must know - Details inside

NEET 2021 entrance exam result latest updates: In a significant development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court (SC) against a Bombay High Court order in which the NTA was asked not to declare the NEET 2021 entrance exam results and conduct re-examination for two candidates whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed. The incident happened during NEET 2021 entrance exam at a centre in Maharashtra.

On October 20, the NTA was directed by the Bombay HC to hold fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with NEET 2021 entrance exam result of the test conducted across India on September 12.

It is to be noted that the NTA was set up in 2018 by the Centre for conducting the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the NTA in SC and he informed a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that the NTA has halted the declaration of NEET 2021 entrance exam results due to Bombay HC order.

“The declaration of the results of the NEET exam has been stayed the behest of two students. I am requesting the hearing tomorrow,” the law officer submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices Surya kant and Hima Kohli.

“We will see,” said the bench.

According to NTA, the NEET 2021 entrance exam was conducted on September 12, and due to the high court’s order it has not been able “to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration”.

“The delay in declaration of Result of NEET (UG) 2021 will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses,” it said in the plea.