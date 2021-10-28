NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result may release today at neet.nta.nic.in - Check direct link

NEET 2021 entrance exam result latest updates: NEET 2021 entrance exam result latest updates: As lakhs of NEET aspirants across the country are waiting for the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam result it is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would release the result today (Thursday, October 28). It is to be noted that the NTA is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the NTA to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result. It is to be noted that NTA was directed by the Bombay High Court to announce the results after holding a re-examination for two students. The SC, however, stayed the HC's order thus paving the way for the NTA to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

The NEET 2021 entrance exam result was held on September 12 at several centres across the country and around 16 lakh students had appeared for NEET 2021 entrance exam.

The NEET result will be available on NTA's website nta.ac.in and on the NEET 2021 portal, neet.nta.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

Candidates who had appeared for NEET 2021 entrance exam result will be able to check the NEET 2021 entrance exam result and download the score card using the registration details once the NTA releases the NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

The NTA will also release the final answer key based on which the NEET 2021 entrance exam result has been finalised.