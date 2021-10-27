NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: Kerala HC passes BIG order - Read here

As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country are waiting for the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam result, the Kerala High Court (HC) on Tuesday (October 26) ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to probe the alleged malpractice on the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet of a candidate who appeared for NEET 2021 entrance exam held across Indai on September 12.

The order was passed by Justice N Nagaresh. Justice Nagaresh ordered the NTA, which conducts NEET entrance exam, to investigate the matter after hearing a plea filed by a candidate named Rithu Sibi of Varandarappilly in Thrissur. It is expected that the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam result would be delayed due to this probe.

In the plea, Rithu had claimed that NEET 2021 entrance exam OMR sheet published by the NTA along with the results two days after the NEET 2021 entrance exam was different than the one submitted by her.

The petitioner claimed that during the NET 2021 entrance exam, she had recorded her fingerprint and her personal details, including the name of parent, on the OMR sheet. But the OMR sheet released by the NTA in her name has the name of her parent in somebody else’s handwriting. The plea also claimed that the fingerprint doesn’t match hers.

In another development, the NTA sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court (SC) against a Bombay High Court order in which the NTA was asked not to declare the NEET 2021 entrance exam results and conduct re-examination for two candidates whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed. The incident happened during NEET 2021 entrance exam at a centre in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, some reports claimed that the NTA is expected to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result by October 31, 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the NEET 2021 entrance exam result date yet.

NEET 2021 entrance exam results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET-UG Results 2021'. (once the NTA releases the result)

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your result will appear.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.