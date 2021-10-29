NTA NEET 2021 Entrance Exam Result: Latest update on results, merit list, scorecard, answer key students must know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the NEET 2021 entrance exam result soon on neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2021 entrance exam was held on September 12, 2021, in offline mode at over 3,800 centres.

Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their NEET 2021 entrance exam results via the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in or the official website of the NTA - nta.ac.in.

Even though the Supreme Court has allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 entrance exam result, the National Testing Agency is yet to make any official announcement about the date. It is expected that NTA will release the NEET 2021 entrance exam final answer key and NEET 2021 entrance exam results at the same time.

In addition to the result and the scorecard for NEET 2021 entrance exam, NTA will release also release the All India Rank list for candidates this year including the marks and percentile scores of the top 50 rank holders.

NEET 2021 entrance exam Result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET-UG Results 2021'. (once the NTA releases the result)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your result will appear

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.

Notably, the merit list of the eligible candidates who opted for the 15% All India quota seats will be made by the NTA based on marks secured in the NEET (UG) - 2021.

The list of the meritious candidates will then be sent to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India for allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.