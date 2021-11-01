Search icon
NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result DECLARED: Scorecards sent via email, check result at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA has declared the much-awaited results for the NEET 2021 entrance exam of over 16 lakh candidates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2021, 09:18 PM IST

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: The result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021 was sent to over 16 lakh candidates by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their emails. NTA, the body which conducts the NEET entrance examination will be uploading the final answer key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. 

With the NEET 2021 entrance exam result and scorecard, NTA will also release the All India Rank list this year. This will include the marks and percentile scores of the top 50 All India rank holders. 

The result has finally been released by NTA after getting Supreme Court's clearance last Thursday on October 28 in relation to a Bombay High Court order. 

How to download NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam scorecard?

Students can follow this step-by-step guide to download NTA NEET 2021 scorecard online:

- Go to the official NTA results website - ntaresults.nic.in

- Go to the link of Scorecard NEET(UG) 2021

- Submit your candidate details

- Submit/login

- Check your result displayed on the screen

- Download, save and take printout

 

