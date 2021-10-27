NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result date: BIG update students must know

Uncertainty and confusion continue to persist for lakhs of aspirants around the official NEET 2021 entrance exam result date. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the NEET exam, had filed plea with the Supreme Court of India after the Bombay High Court last week ordered the agency to conduct fresh examination for two candidates whose question papers and OMR sheets were mixed at a Maharashtra exam centre.

NTA's plea was scheduled to be heard by the SC today (October 27) but has now been postponed till tomorrow. The hearing over the plea and the matter will now be heard at 2 pm on Thurday, October 28.

The matter in the SC is regarding an extraordinary order by the Bombay HC last week on Wednesday, October 20. The NEET 2021 entrance exam was conducted for undergraduate medical courses’ admissions by the NTA on September 12.

The Bombay HC’s verdict came observing that a mix-up had taken place with regards to the NEET test booklet and OMR sheets of two candidates called Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji.

Appearing on behalf of NTA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the SC bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana of the urgency of the matter, highlighting the delay in result due to the HC order.

As per the two candidates who had moved the Bombay HC, there was a mix-up when the invigilators were distributing test booklet to students at the particular centre when some exam booklets and OMR sheets fell and were jumbled.

The HC stayed the NEET 2021 result and directed the NTA to conduct fresh exam for the two petitioning aspirants on a clear notice of 48 hours about the date and centre allotment for the same.

The court had made it clear that the order to NTA shall not be treated as a precedent. It ordered the agency to issue permission or admit card in advance, as required to appear for the fresh exam.

A delay in the declaration of the NEET 2021 entrance exam result could also delay the admissions process for undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BSMS, as per NTA’s plea. The agency said it is unable to release the result even it is ready to declare.