NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: Cutoff released, check category-wise list

The list of category-wise qualifying cutoff scores for NEET 2021 has been released. On Monday, November 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 exam for 16.4 lakh candidates. The results were mails to NEET aspirants on their email addresses. Additionally, the NEET 2021 entrance exam results are now available on the NEET website. Along with the results, the qualifying cutoff scores for candidates from different categories has also been released for NEET 2021 in the official NTA website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET cutoff scores are the minimum qualifying marks required to pass the entrance exam. The NEET 2021 entrance exam which was conducted back on September 12 is the qualifying exams for NEET counselling before admissions to undergraduate medical courses. The cutoff scores determine if a candidate has achieved marks to pass the exam.

Earlier, the NEET 2021 cut-off qualifying percentile was released. Candidates have been given the NEET 2021 result as a scorecard, also mentioning cutoff.

NEET aspirants need to achieve NEET cutoff percentile and score. The NEET 2021 category-wise cutoff scores are as below:

Category NEET 2021 Cutoff percentile NEET 2021 Cutoff score General 50th percentile 720-138 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 137-108 General-PwD 45th percentile 137-122 SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile 121-108

NEET 2021 candidates can download their results by logging on to the official website neet.nta.nic.in, going to the result link on Server 1 or Server 2 and then entering NEET details including the date of birth, roll number and security pin.