NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: Centre makes BIG announcement students must know

With the NEET entrance exam 2021 expected to be announced this month, the centre has moved the Supreme Court to challenge an order by Bombay High Court directing to re-hold the exam for two NEET candidates.

The central government said that it is unable to announce the NEET 2021 results despite being ready. It has stated that delay in declaring NEET results will affect admissions to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the NEET exam, to conduct fresh exam for two aspirants as they were handed over question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers in the original exam.

NEET aspirants get question papers and answer sheets displaying the same code and 7-digit serial number. During NEET 2021, invigilator mix-up resulted in incorrect question papers and answer booklets combinations being handed to some students, which includes the petitioners, as per the Bombay High Court.

The advocate for the petitioning NEET aspirants, Pooja Thorat said that although the students had immediately highlighted the mix-up, they were threatened by invigilators of being reported for “causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice.”

NTA’s advocate Rui Rodrigues said that allowing petitioners to reappear was “not possible”.

Nevertheless, it was held by the judge that the petitioners “shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents.”

NTA was directed to conduct “fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22”. Furthermore, the Bombay HC ordered the agency to declare the aspirants results within 2 weeks.

Moving the SC, the centre has alleged that there are inconsistencies in the petitioners’ statements. It said that the judgement by the Bombay HC will set “wrong precedent in future for candidates to draw undue advantage from such similar incidents.”