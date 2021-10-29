NTA NEET 2021 Entrance Exam Result: Answer key to be released shortly, steps to calculate marks ahead of result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET 2021 entrance exam result soon. As lakhs of students wait for the release of the NEET 2021 entrance exam result, the NTA is yet to make any official announcement yet.

Before NTA releases the NEET 2021 entrance exam result, the final answer key will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

Several reports have claimed that the NTA will release the answer key shortly and once that is done students will be able to calculate the marks scored by them either by using the final or preliminary answer key.

No official date for the NEET 2021 entrance exam result has been announced yet, however, NTA has informed the Supreme Court that it is ready to declare the results.

NEET 2021 entrance exam result final answer key - How to calculate

Once the final answer key is released by NTA, students will be able to calculate their NEET 2021 entrance exam result. According to the marking scheme, students will be able to add four marks for every correct answer and subtract one mark for every wrong answer. Unattempted questions will not be considered.

NEET Final Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Log in to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, click on the NEET final answer key link

Step 3: NEET UG 2021 final answer PDF will open

Step 4: Download the answer key

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

Notably, the merit list of the eligible candidates who opted for the 15% All India quota seats will be made by the NTA based on marks secured in the NEET (UG) - 2021.

The list of the meritious candidates will then be sent to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India for allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.