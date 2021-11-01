NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result, answer key, marking scheme, scorecard - Latest updates students must know

As lakhs of medical aspirants are waiting for the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam result, it is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would release the NEET 2021 entrance exam result and final answer key anytime soon. It is to be noted that the NTA is yet to make any official announcement in this regard but it is widely expected that the NTA would release NEET 2021 entrance exam scorecard soon as the Supreme Court has now also allowed the NTA to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

If we look at the previous trends, the NTA will first release the final answer key for NEET 2021 entrance exam and then the scorecard. Once declared, students will be able to download their NEET 2021 entrance exam result and answer key from NTA's official websites of the NTA — neet.nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

In a related development, the Medical Counselling Committee, which conducts AIQ NEET UG counselling, updated the official website on Sunday (October 31). NEET scorecards will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.

The amrking scheme of NEET 2021 entrance exam result is very simple. The students are awarded 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam result has been prepared as per the criteria fixed by the National Medical Commission, Directorate General of Health Services, Central Council of Indian Medicine and Central Council of Homeopathy.

In order to download the NEET 2021 entrance exam scorecard, the candidates will need their application number and password or date of birth.

Step-by-step guide to download scorecard online:

- Log on the official website - ntaresults.nic.in

- Click on the link that reads, “Score Card NEET(UG) 2021”

- Enter your details

- Click on submit/login

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- Download it, and take a printout