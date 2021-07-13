Headlines

NEET 2021 registration process: Application form out at ntaneet.nic.in - How to apply, direct link

Candidates can now register for NEET-UG 2021 website at ntaneet.nic.in. The registration process for NEET UG 2021 will end on August 6.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 07:02 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday started the registration process for NEET UG 2021. Aspirants of the medical entrance exam can register for the same on the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in. The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the new exam dates for the MBBS/BDS entrance exam. As per the latest announcement, the exam will be held on September 12.

Candidates can now register for NEET-UG 2021 website at ntaneet.nic.in. The registration process for NEET UG 2021 will end on August 6. The NTA will open the edit window from August 8 to 12.

NEET 2021: When will the admit cards release?

The admit card will be released three days prior to the conduct of the exam.

How to apply for NEET UG 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click on 'Fill Registration Form.

Step 3: Fill the online application form, note down the application number. Upload documents.

Step 4: Applicants will have to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee.

NEET 2021 application forms: Age limit

Aspirants must have completed the age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before December 31, 2021. The upper age limit is 25 years as of the day of examination and for the reserved category candidates, they will get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

Documents required for NEET UG 2021

Candidates need to upload scanned images of latest passport size photograph (size: 10 kb to 200 kb), post card size photograph (4”x6”) (size: 50 kb - 300 kb) and candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb), left hand thumb impression (file size: 10 kb-50 kb) in JPG/JPEG format. (In case of any eventuality of left thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used.), Class 10 passing certificate (size: 100 kb to 400 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

NEET 2021 examination fee

For general candidates, the NEET-UG 2021 examination fee is Rs 1500. For General-EWS/OBC-NCL(central list), the exam fee is Rs 1400. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third Gender category will have to pay an exam fee of Rs 800.

Candidates will have to pay the fee using SBI/Canara Bank/HDFC/ICICI/Paytm payment gateway through debit card/credit card/net banking/UPI/Wallet. They must also ensure to keep proof of the fee payment for future reference.

