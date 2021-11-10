NTA NEET 2021 counselling to start soon: From Karnataka, Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh - Check state-wise schedule

All the candidates who secured 50 percentile or above in the National Testing Agency (NTA) medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will now have to register across all India and state counselling websites for admissions to medical colleges.

Candidates will now, based on their scores, mark not only their college choices but their seat preferences as well. Before you start to register for the same, here is a complete list of the counselling process of various states across India.

Karnataka

The NEET-UG counselling in the state of Karnataka will be done by KEA. The counselling session will be held in two rounds, followed by mop-up rounds. For the general category and the OBC category, the counselling fee is Rs 1000 and for the SC and ST candidates, it is Rs 500.

Maharashtra

Students who want to take part in the counselling process in Maharashtra should be residents of the state and study in a school from the state as well. For the state quota candidates, the counselling fee is set at Rs 1000, for institutional quota Rs 5000, and state and institutional quotas - Rs 6000. The dates for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 will be announced soon on the official website - info.mahacet.org.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is all set to begin the state NEET counselling 2021 soon. Interested candidates can apply on the official website - upneet.gov.in. At least two merit lists are expected to be released by the board this year.

Tamil Nadu

The NEET 2021 counselling in Tamil Nadu will be held online by the Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in the city of Chennai. Close to 7400 seats are open in the state for MBBS and 2873 seats for BDS. After the registration is completed, a final merit list will be released in November last week.

Kerala

Kerala is all set to release the NEET 2021 counselling schedule soon. The counselling will take place through the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in three sessions including a mop-up round. Notably, Keralites and non-Keralites will have separate lists.

West Bengal

The NEET 2021 counselling session will be conducted in West Bengal by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates are required to register themselves and pay the application fee through online mode. The counselling will likely be done in two rounds at wbmcc.nic.in.

Delhi

Delhi will conduct the NEET 2021 counselling session and it will be held by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Two rounds of merit list will be released and a mop-up round of counselling will be held. Notably, the mop-up round will be held if seats are left unfilled after the second round of counselling.