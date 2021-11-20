NEET 2021 Counselling: MCC issues important notice candidates must know

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts the all India quota NEET counselling 2021, has issued an important advisory for UG medical aspirants and has asked them to BEWARE of fake agents or allotment letters issued in their name. MCC has said that they don't send allotment letters to the candidates directly and if a candidate is selected, they will have to download their provisional allotment letter from the MCC website - www.mcc.nic.in.

The counselling committee has said that if any candidates receive such a letter from a fake website to an agent then they should report it to the MCC and file an FIR (First Information Report) with the police.

The official statement said, "MCC does not allot seats on a nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by the MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding the allotment of seats. Candidates should be cautious of Fake Agents and are advised to perform all activities related to registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring agents for the same."

The notice also said that MCC allots seats to candidates through the software on their merit and the choices that they fill. A letter by MCC can only be downloaded via its official website.

Candidates are also advised to not share their counselling passwords with anyone and mcc.nic.in is the only website for NEET AIQ counselling. Notably, the MCC is yet to start the NEET 2021 counselling process and the official notification about the same will be available as soon as it is released.