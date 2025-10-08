Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

NTA makes BIG announcement for JEE, NEET, CUET candidates, they can no longer choose...; know all about the new changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a big change in the allotment of exam centres for some of the top national-level entrance tests, like JEE Main, NEET-UG, and CUET-UG. The new system will start from the 2026–27 academic session, which will include many changes.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:31 PM IST

NTA makes BIG announcement for JEE, NEET, CUET candidates, they can no longer choose...; know all about the new changes
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a big change in the allotment of exam centres for some of the top national-level entrance tests, like JEE Main, NEET-UG, and CUET-UG. Under the new policy, starting from the 2026–27 academic session, candidates will not be allowed to decide their choice of exam cities. But from now on, exam centres will be given only based on the address mentioned on the candidate’s Aadhaar card, said the agency in an official notice.

What is NTA's new system for national-level exams?

In the same notice, the NTA said the move aims for better transparency, a crackdown on impersonation, and to lessen incidents of malpractice during examinations. According to the current process, students are allowed to choose three to four cities while filling out their applications, but this process will be nullified when the new rules are implemented.

Under the new guidelines, candidates from smaller towns and villages will be allocated exam centres in or around the surrounding areas, in accordance with the address given on their Aadhaar card. This decision has sparked concerns among students and parents, especially those who are either studying or residing away from their own homes. Their main concerns are regarding long and challenging traveling in case their Aadhar card is outdated.

To avoid such circumstances, the NTA has asked students to verify and update their Aadhaar information long before the application window opens. The first exam that will be conducted with the new system will be the January 2026 session of JEE Main, after which other exams will also be integrated with the new change.

Under the new system, the NTA has mandated updating Aadhaar card personal details like name and date of birth exactly according to what has been given on the Class 10 marksheet. Even minor mistakes could lead to the cancellation of applications. 

