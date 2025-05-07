According to sources in the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET UG 2025, which was scheduled to begin on May 8, is likely to be postponed.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This military action was in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Following this development, concerns have risen among students appearing for key national-level entrance exams, especially the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2025. Many candidates are worried whether the ongoing conflict will lead to changes in the examination schedules.

According to sources in the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET UG 2025, which was scheduled to begin on May 8, is likely to be postponed. The exam is now expected to be held from May 14 onwards. However, an official announcement is still awaited. The NTA is likely to release a revised notification soon on its official websites - nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

As the exam is being deferred, the NTA has not yet activated the link to download the CUET UG city intimation slip or the admit card. Once the new dates are finalised, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by entering their application number and date of birth on the official portal.

On the other hand, JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted as scheduled on May 18. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit cards for JEE Advanced are expected to be released three to four days before the exam. The city slips may be released about a week before the exam date on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Students are advised to stay updated through official sources and avoid rumours. While CUET UG 2025 is likely to be delayed, there is no change in the JEE Advanced 2025 schedule as of now.

