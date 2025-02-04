NTA said only online and paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be accepted.

JEE Mains 2025 news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2025 provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download it directly from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get a direct link HERE.

NTA said only online and paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be accepted. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered, it added.

Steps to check JEE Main session 1 answer key

1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Open the session 1 provisional answer key download link

3. Enter the requested login details

4. Submit and check the answer key.

JEE Main session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The second paper (BArch/BPlanning) was conducted in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration 2025

Registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is currently open. Eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee by February 24. The April session exam is tentatively scheduled from April 1 to April 8, with results expected by April 17, 2025.