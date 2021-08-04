NTA JEE Mains 2021 results likely to be declared SOON, know how to check on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE session 3 exam results are likely to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. Candidates should keep checking the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - for result related announcement.

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country except for Maharashtra, which was hit by floods. The JEE Main exams were scheduled for August 3, 4.

The JEE Main 2021 candidates can check the provisional answer key for the JEE Main 2021 April session or session 3 exams on the NTA's official website.

How to check JEE Mains 2021 result:

Step 1: Log on to JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.inStep 2: Click on the JEE Mains result 2021 link on the homepage.Step 3: Enter login credentials.Step 4: Check details mentioned in the JEE main results 2021.Step 5: Download JEE Main session 3 2021 result scorecard for future reference.

Candidates can challenge answers and if found correct after verification by the panel of subject experts, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the NTA JEE Mains result 2021 will be prepared.