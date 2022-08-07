JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: Final answer key released, result expected TODAY on jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

JEE Mains 2022 Session final answer key has been released today, August 7 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now check JEE Main session 2 final answer key for BE/B Tech at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per media reports, NTA is also likely to announce the JEE Main result 2022 for July session today, August 7 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Nearly 6.29 lakh candidates appeared in the JEE Main session 2 exam held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts.

To access the result, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

NTA has provided an option to raise objections against the JEE Main 2022 answer key. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to raise objections is August 5, 2022.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result was declared on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Steps To Download