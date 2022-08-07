Search icon
NTA JEE Main session 2 Result 2022 date, time expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main session 2 Result 2022: Once released, students will be able to check JEE Main session 2 Result for July 2022 Exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the JEE Main 2022 July session provisional answer key on August 3, 2022. As per media reports, JEE Main result is likely to be released by August 14, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the session two result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the result, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

NTA has provided an option to raise objections against the JEE Main 2022 answer key. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to raise objections is August 5, 2022.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result was declared on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the "JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 Result" link available on the homepage.
Enter your required details - application number and date of birth
JEE Main 2022 result will appear on the screen
Download the answer key, and take a printout for further reference.

