JEE Main Session 1 Day 2 admit card releasing TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam on January 25

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 today, on January 22, 2023. The Admit Card 2023 day 2 will be released for JEE Main January 25 exam. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein," the official notice reads.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout 

READ: JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

