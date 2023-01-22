JEE Main Session 1 Day 2 admit card releasing TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam on January 25

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 today, on January 22, 2023. The Admit Card 2023 day 2 will be released for JEE Main January 25 exam. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein," the official notice reads.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout

