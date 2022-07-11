JEE Main 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA declared the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE main 2022 session 1 today (July 11) at the official website --jeemain.nta.nic.in.

14 candidates scored cent per cent at the JEE Main Session 1 2022. Out of the toppers is Soumitra Garg a student of DPS School Meerut, Uttar Pradesh secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks in the JEE Main 2022 session 1.

While talking to DNA India, Soumitra said that He took regular tests and practised mock tests while preparing for the exam. The topper also pointed out that it is very important to enjoy the whole learning experience.

When asked about his preparation strategies, he said, " I focused on all three subjects equally and I emphasised understanding the concepts rather than memorising them."

Garg wants to pursue computer sciences for his higher education. While he definitely wants to get into an IIT, he has not decided on any specific branch yet.

JEE preparation is one of the toughest examinations in India. Many aspirants often face stress and anxiety which leads to severe depression and trauma too. When asked about his ways to cope with stress, Soumitra said, " The constant support of my family, friends and teachers kept me motivated. Also, my interest in the subjects made the whole journey more interesting rather than stressful."

His advice for aspirants appearing for the upcoming sessions of JEE Main is, "Focus on giving tests and analysing them, learning from mistakes."

