NTA JEE Main Session 1 2022: Check important details here to help you prepare better for exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 is around the corner. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is scheduled to be held on June 20 and June 29. The admit card for JEE Main is also likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Once released, candidates who are appearing for the engineering entrance exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website of NTA JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Session 1 2022: How to download
JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern
The JEE Main BE, BTech papers as paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.
The JEE exam is conducted to give admission to candidates in various fields of Engineering courses in many esteemed institutions like IIT, NIT, and more. More than 22 lakh students are expected to appear for the JEE Main Session 1 exam 2022.
