NTA JEE Main Session 1 2022: Check important details here to help you prepare better for exam

JEE Main Session 1 2022

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 is around the corner. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is scheduled to be held on June 20 and June 29. The admit card for JEE Main is also likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Once released, candidates who are appearing for the engineering entrance exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website of NTA JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 1 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for Session 1 Admit Card that would be activated soon

In the newly opened tab, enter your JEE Main 2022 registration number and password

Log in to your account and download the hall ticket

Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card for exam day.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern

The JEE Main BE, BTech papers as paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

As per past trends, the JEE Main BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions

BE, or BTech, paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions

BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing

The BPlanning paper, or JEE Main Paper 2B, will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.



The JEE exam is conducted to give admission to candidates in various fields of Engineering courses in many esteemed institutions like IIT, NIT, and more. More than 22 lakh students are expected to appear for the JEE Main Session 1 exam 2022.

