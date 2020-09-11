NTA JEE Main Result 2020 to be released today; here's how to download scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce JEE Main result 2020 today i.e. September 11. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday took to microblogging site Twitter to inform that the process for the declaration of JEE Mains 2020 results has already started and the results will be declared soon. Candidates can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or jeemain.nic.in. The provisional official answer key for JEE Mains exams was released on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India @MIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

JEE Main result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'download result' for JEE Main result

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The JEE Mains 2020 examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 at 660 exam centres in 233 cities, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main 2020 Result: Objections window closed

NTA had given candidates a chance till September 10 (10 am) to raise any objections regarding the question paper and answer key for JEE Main 2020. Window to raise objections closed today at 10 am.

Post JEE Mains 2020 result declaration, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be selected to apply for JEE Advanced.

Registrations for the same will start from September 12, 2020.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 till September 6. On the first day of JEE Main BArch and B Planning paper on September 1, 54.67 attendance was registered.

The JEE Main BTech and BE paper, which were held on September 2 and 3 recorded 81.08% and 82.14% attendance respectively.