NTA JEE Main April Session 3 entrance exam admit card released: How to download online?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main Admit Card 2021, for the third session on July 13, 2021. The JEE Main 2021 entrance exam admit card can be downloaded on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: How to download online - Visit the official site- jeemain.nta.nic.in. - Three links will be available for downloading the admit cards. - Candidates can click on the link that suits them. - A new page would open. - Fill all the required details there like application number, date of birth, and security pin. - Click on submit. - Admit card will be displayed on the page. - Download it and take a print of the same for the exam.

The NTA has announced to conduct JEE Main 2021 entrance exam for all the four sessions. Earlier, when former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced dates for JEE Main 2021, he mentioned that JEE Main 2021 April Session will be held from July 20 to July 25, 2021. However, the new notice released by NTA mentioned, "The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for the postponed April Session (Session – 3) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 334 cities throughout the country and abroad on 20 July, 22 July, 25 July, and 27 July 2021." Direct link to download JEE Main Admit Card 2021