JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in October 2025; check here

EDUCATION
The online application form to register for the first session of JEE Mains will be available in October 2025. Know what NTA said in its latest advisory below:
NTA JEE Mains 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial notice for students planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The agency advised students to ensure their documents are updated and accurate before they register for the first session of JEE Main 2026 in October 2025. The online application form to register for the first session will be available in October 2025 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
"To streamline the process for JEE Main 2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance/ before applying for the JEE Main 2026 in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at later stage," NTA said in its notification.
The JEE Mains exam will be held in two sessions -- January 2026 and April 2026. JEE Main 2025 January session notification, including registration, exam dates, will be released in October 2025. The JEE Main is the gateway for admission to NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutes, and also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced for admission to the IITs.
