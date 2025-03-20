The JEE Main admit cards will be released three days before the start of the exams.

JEE Main 2025 news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 city intimation slips. Registered candidates can now download their city intimation slips from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get a direct link HERE. Candidates will need to enter their registration number and password or date of birth to check the city slip. The JEE Main is scheduled to be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. According to NTA, the hall tickets will be released three days before the exam.

Steps to Check JEE Main 2025 City Slip

1. Go to NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the Session 2 exam city intimation slip download link.

3. Enter your login details.

4. The city slip will appear on the screen.

5. Take a screenshot or download it for future reference.

"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) - 2025 Session 2. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) - 2025 Session- 2 shall be issued later," NTA said in a release. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE (Main)-2025 Session-2, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

