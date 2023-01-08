Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2023: Big UPDATE on eligibility relaxation students need to know, details inside

Chidambaram has urged Minister Pradhan to advise NTA to grant an exemption for candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2022 to appear in JEE Main 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

File photo

JEE Main 2023 latest updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the request made by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram seeking a one-time exemption for those Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main candidates, who were affected by technical glitches in the 2022 exam and are ineligible to appear in JEE Main 2023, has been sent to the concerned department,

“Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 & 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the appeared for the JEE Main and Advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a letter said.

Responding to Pradhan’s letter, Karti P Chidambaram tweeted, “The Education Minister @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia has responded to my letter requesting immediate relaxation in the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023. I hope the Govt will look into the requests and concerns of aggrieved students.”

On December 9, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga has urged Union Minister of Education Pradhan, to advise the National Testing Agency (NTA), the administrating body for JEE Main Exam, to grant an exemption for the candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2022 to appear in JEE Main 2023 exam.

 “We cannot let technological glitches marr the future of aspiring Indians who want to get into the institutes of higher education,” he had said.

Chidambaram then took to Twitter and said, “My Zero Hour intervention urging the Minister of Education @dpradhanbjp to direct the National Testing Agency to give a one time exemption to #JEE aspirants whose exam was marred by technical glitches. The batch of 2020 needs another chance to write a fair exam.”

It may be recalled that several students across the country were unable to sit for JEE Main 2022 entrance exam due to last-minute centre changes. After the examination, there were reports of some candidates facing discrepancies in response sheets and errors in JEE Main 2022 result.

