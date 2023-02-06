JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registrations to begin tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check important dates

File photo

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations to begin from tomorrow (February 7, 2023). Candidates can apply for the JEE Main April Session through the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, registrations for Session 2 will start on February 7, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is March 7, 2023. Candidates would have until 9 PM on the final date to submit their JEE Main 2023 applications.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important dates

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations to begin: February 7, 2023.

Last date to apply: March 7, 2023 by 9 PM.

Exam city slip: Third week of March

Admit card: Last week of March

Exam dates: April 6 to 12, 2023.

Release of Answer keys: To be announced

JEE Main Result : To be announced

JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be held on April, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates who wants to appear for the JEE Main exam can apply.