JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registrations to begin tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check important dates

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Candidates can apply for the JEE Main April Session through the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations to begin from tomorrow (February 7, 2023). Candidates can apply for the JEE Main April Session through the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
 
According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, registrations for Session 2 will start on February 7, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is March 7, 2023. Candidates would have until 9 PM on the final date to submit their JEE Main 2023 applications.
 
JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important dates
 
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations to begin: February 7, 2023.
Last date to apply: March 7, 2023 by 9 PM.
Exam city slip: Third week of March
Admit card: Last week of March
Exam dates: April 6 to 12, 2023.
Release of Answer keys: To be announced
JEE Main Result : To be announced
 
JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be held on April, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates who wants to appear for the JEE Main exam can apply.
 
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
5 exotic destinations in India for your next beach vacation
