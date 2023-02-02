JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Details inside

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key OUT | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 provisional answer key at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 can now check the answer key and raise their objections if any.

The NTA concluded the Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 answer key: How to raise objections

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main exam can now raise objections against the provisional answer key released by the agency. NTA earlier informed that candidates will have to make a nonrefundable payment of Rs 200 for each objection raised. The final result for JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Read: NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, registration window soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all aspirants need to know

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to check