Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Details inside

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Details inside
NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key OUT | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 provisional answer key at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  Candidates who appeared for the NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 can now check the answer key and raise their objections if any. 

The NTA concluded the Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 answer key: How to raise objections 

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main exam can now raise objections against the provisional answer key released by the agency. NTA earlier informed that candidates will have to make a nonrefundable payment of Rs 200 for each objection raised. The final result for JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be prepared based on the final answer key. 

Read: NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, registration window soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all aspirants need to know

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to check

  1. Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the answer key and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.