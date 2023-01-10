Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 NOT postponed, Edu Ministry relaxes eligibility criteria: All lastest updates here

Bombay HC refuses plea to postpone JEE Main 2023 Session 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 | Photo: Pixabay

A plea was presented to the Bombay High Court today (January 10) seeking to postpone of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1. Bombay HC has refused the plea and stated that the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be conducted as per schedule i.e., January 24 to 31, 2023. The court said, that postponing the exam may cause difficulty for candidates to appear for the May session, hence, the NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted as scheduled. 

Activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai filed the petition against the National Testing Agency, urging the exam conducting agency to postpone the exam and remove the 75 per cent marks in class 12 criteria. 

Sahai claimed that many class 12 students will be appearing for their practical exams, vivas, etc. in January, which will coincide with the JEE Main 2023 January session. She also said that even the HSC, CBSE, and ICSE (class 12) exams are scheduled to begin on February 1, which will make the exam calendar chaotic for class 12 students.

Although it is not all bad news for the JEE aspirants, as per the reports of TOI, the Ministry of Education has decided to relax the eligibility criteria and apart from those scoring 75 per cent and above in aggregate in the Class 12th board, the top 20 percentile of each education board will also be eligible to take the exams as well as seek admissions in the IITs and NITs. 

Read: FACT CHECK: Fake notice circulates on Twitter saying JEE Main 2023 Session 1 postponed, details here

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 must note that the last date to apply for the engineering entrance exam is January 12. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

