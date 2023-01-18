NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city slip OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in, admit card soon for engineering entrance exam

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city slip OUT | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 from January 24 to January 31 and the city allotment link has been activated. Candidates who are going to appear for the NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 can check the exam city slip from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is also likely to release the JEE 2023 admit cards on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in soon.

The exam city intimation slip carries important information like the name of the city. To check the allotted JEE main exam city and download the admit card, candidates will need the necessary credentials which include the application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Admit Card

The JEE Main 2023 admit card will have all information like the name of the candidate, JEE Main application number, JEE Main roll number, candidate's photograph and signature, exam date, reporting time, shift timings, exam centre name, address and exam day instructions.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: When, how to download and other important details on engineering entrance exam

JEE Main admit card 2023: How to check