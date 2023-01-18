Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city slip OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in, admit card soon for engineering entrance exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 from January 24 to January 31 and the city all

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city slip OUT | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 from January 24 to January 31 and the city allotment link has been activated. Candidates who are going to appear for the NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 can check the exam city slip from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is also likely to release the JEE 2023 admit cards on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in soon.

The exam city intimation slip carries important information like the name of the city. To check the allotted JEE main exam city and download the admit card, candidates will need the necessary credentials which include the application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Admit Card 

The JEE Main 2023 admit card will have all information like the name of the candidate, JEE Main application number, JEE Main roll number, candidate's photograph and signature, exam date, reporting time, shift timings, exam centre name, address and exam day instructions.

JEE Main admit card 2023: How to check 

  • Candidates can download JEE Main 2023 hall ticket by following the below steps:
  • Visit the JEE Main official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main 2023 admit card download’ link.
  • Login with the help of JEE Main 2023 credentials such as application number and date of birth/password.
  • The JEE Main admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
