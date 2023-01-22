NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card anytime soon: See when, how to download engineering entrance exam hall ticket

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card out | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 admit card today (January 25) at the official website --- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam will be able to download the NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website, once released.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift being conducted between 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The BArch exam will be held on January 28 in the second shift.

The NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card will carry all important details including the candidate's roll number, exam city, venue, timing and exam day guidelines. The JEE Main 2023 exam phase one is scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 31. The second phase will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to download