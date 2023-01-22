Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card anytime soon: See when, how to download engineering entrance exam hall ticket

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card is expected to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card out | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 admit card today (January 25) at the official website --- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam will be able to download the NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website, once released. 

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift being conducted between 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The BArch exam will be held on January 28 in the second shift. 

The NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card will carry all important details including the candidate's roll number, exam city, venue, timing and exam day guidelines. The JEE Main 2023 exam phase one is scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 31. The second phase will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. 

Read: JEE Main 2023 admit card likely today at jeemain.nta.nic, exam from January 24

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout.
