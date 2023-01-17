Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: When, how to download and other important details on engineering entrance exam

NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card for session 1 is expected to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: When, how to download and other important details on engineering entrance exam
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card soon | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Admit Card 2023 for session 1 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the result from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can easily download admit cards using their application number and date of birth. 

The NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted in two sessions and the first session will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The session 2 exams will be conducted from 6th April and 12th April. 

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: How to download

  • To download the admit card, first go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Then go to the admit card download section on the homepage of the website.
  • After that login with the help of your application number and date of birth.
  • After login, download your JEE Main Admit Card and also keep a hard copy for future use.

Read: NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: Website, how to apply, eligibility, important documents, all about medical entrance exam

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages ​​i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu language. It will be a computer-based test with the first shift starting at 9 pm and ending by 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
