NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: When, how to download and other important details on engineering entrance exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Admit Card 2023 for session 1 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the result from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can easily download admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted in two sessions and the first session will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The session 2 exams will be conducted from 6th April and 12th April.

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, first go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Then go to the admit card download section on the homepage of the website.

After that login with the help of your application number and date of birth.

After login, download your JEE Main Admit Card and also keep a hard copy for future use.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages ​​i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu language. It will be a computer-based test with the first shift starting at 9 pm and ending by 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.