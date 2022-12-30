NTA JEE Main 2023: Registration to end on January 12, important dates and more details here

NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration ends on January 12 | Photo: PTI

The registration process for JEE Main 2023 is going to be concluded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 12, 2023. Engineering aspirants who are willing to apply for the engineering entrance exam can still submit their application forms online from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE (Main) 2023 will be held in two Sessions, session 1 will be conducted in January 2023 and session 2 in April 2023. JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The exam city slip will be released in the second week of January and the admit card will be released in the third week of January.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply

Go to the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application”

Register yourself by providing the required login credentials

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password

Enter the required details to fill up the application form

Enter your personal and academic details as required

Upload the scanned documents

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode

Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read: CBSE, ICSCE, WB, TN, Maharashtra: Check state-wise list of board exam 2023 dates

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Important dates