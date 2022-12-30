Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2023: Registration to end on January 12, important dates and more details here

NTA JEE Main 2023 registration process will end soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration ends on January 12 | Photo: PTI

The registration process for JEE Main 2023 is going to be concluded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 12, 2023. Engineering aspirants who are willing to apply for the engineering entrance exam can still submit their application forms online from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The JEE (Main) 2023 will be held in two Sessions, session 1 will be conducted in January 2023 and session 2 in April 2023. JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The exam city slip will be released in the second week of January and the admit card will be released in the third week of January. 

JEE Main 2023: How to apply 

  • Go to the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application”
  • Register yourself by providing the required login credentials
  • After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number
  • Next, log in using the system-generated id and password
  • Enter the required details to fill up the application form
  • Enter your personal and academic details as required
  • Upload the scanned documents
  • Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode
  • Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Important dates 

  • Online Submission of Application Form: December 15 to January 12 (up to 09:00 PM)
  • Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: January 12 (up to 11:50 PM)
  • Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of January 2023
  • Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of January 2023
  • Date of Examination: January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023
