NTA JEE Main 2023 Admit Card to release SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check JEE Main exam pattern

File Photo

Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2023 Admit Card is likely to release today - January 20, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card today on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the official information, JEE Main 2023 Admit Card is scheduled to release in the third week of January.

The JEE Main 2023 Exam is all set to begin on January 24 so the admit card should be out soon. Candidates would require their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date

The JEE Main 2023 Exam Date has been revised by NTA and the papers will now be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29 (Second shift exam), 30, 31, and February 1, 2023. There will be no exam on January 27.

The JEE Main 2023 Exam will be held in two shifts. The shift 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the Shift 2 exam will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern

Jee Main 2023 Exam will have two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 (2A and 2B).

Paper 1 will be BE/BTech courses and the exam will be held in Computer Based Test, CBT mode.

Paper 2A is for BArch and Paper 2B is for BPlanning.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 will have 90 questions for 300 marks from Maths, Physics, and Chemistry subjects. Candidates will receive a total of 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.