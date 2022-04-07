NTA JEE Main 2022 sessions rescheduled to June and July - Check new dates here

On Wednesday, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 was rescheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the new dates, JEE Main 2022 session 1 will take place between June 20 - June 29 and session 2 will take place between July 21 - July 30, 2022.

The NTA took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, "JEE (Main) dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams."

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

Notably, the first session for the JEE Main has ended while the second session will soon take place.

The NTA notification further said, "The registration for session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon."

Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 can visit the official website of NTA for the latest updates- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Gujarati.