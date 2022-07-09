NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Last date today to apply for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA to conclude the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on today, July 9, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit fee online is till today (July 9).

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees,” the notification reads.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2.