NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Last date today to apply for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA to conclude the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on today, July 9, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit fee online is till today (July 9).

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees,” the notification reads.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2.

