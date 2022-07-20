Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card expected today at jeemain.nta: Important guideline to follow before taking exam

The NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card is expected to be out today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main 2022 admit card today, July 20. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 second session exam from July 23. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT).

JEE Main session 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card"
  • Log-in with your application number and date of birth
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 23. Before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, NTA will also release the exam city slip. For further details, candidates are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA. 

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Important guidelines 

Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 2022 are advised to follow the below-given guidelines before reaching the exam centre. 

  1. Once the admit card is released, check all the important details thoroughly and notify officials immediately if any obligations. 
  2. Reach the venue on time to smoothly complete all the procedures at the exam centre. 
  3. Take a print out of the JEE Main Session 2 admit card and carry it to the exam hall. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre without their admit card. 
  4. Candidates should not carry any electronic devices like mobile phones, smart watches etc to the examination hall. 

