NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card expected today at jeemain.nta: Important guideline to follow before taking exam

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main 2022 admit card today, July 20. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 second session exam from July 23. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT).
JEE Main session 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download
The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 23. Before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, NTA will also release the exam city slip. For further details, candidates are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Important guidelines
Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 2022 are advised to follow the below-given guidelines before reaching the exam centre.
