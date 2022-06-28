NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Last date to register on June 30, check steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2. The last date to register is June 30, 2022, till 9:00 pm. This year the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam will take place from July 21, 2022, to July 30, 2022.

In an official notice, NTA said, "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees."

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Steps to register for Session 2

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE (MAIN) 200' link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will now be redirected to a new webpage where you will have to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login using a system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and pay the application fees (as applicable).

Step 6: Submit the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future use.

For any other assistance and updates related to JEE Main 2022, candidates are advised to contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.