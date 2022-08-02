NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the JEE Main 2022 answer key for session 2 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main 2022 answer key via the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the answer key, candidates will require their application number and DOB.

READ | HDFC RPLR rate, ATF price, Bank of Baroda PPS: Important financial changes in August 2022

Apart from the JEE Main 2022 answer key, NTA will also release the JEE Main response sheet 2022 and JEE question paper pdf in candidate login. NTA will also allow candidates to raise objections against JEE Main 2022 answer key for a limited time.

JEE Main 2022 answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the NTA JEE answer key.

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth as required.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main 2022 answer key.

Step 5: Download JEE Main July session answer key for future use.

READ | IRCTC latest update: Several trains cancelled on August 2, check full list at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/

For the unversed, JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 was conducted from July 25 to July 30. The admit cards were released on July 22. Over 6 lakh students have reportedly appeared for Session 2. NTA would be releasing the JEE Main 2022 Result in the second week of August.

JEE Main 2022 answer key: Official websites to check

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

www.jeemain nta nic.in 2022

www.nta.ac.in.